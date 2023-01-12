Pakistan’s first electric bus route to start in Karachi tomorrow

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon has announced that the first route of Pakistan’s first electric bus service will be inaugurated in Karachi tomorrow (Friday), ARY News reported.

Sharjeel Memon announced that the Sindh government’s transport department is going to start the first route of Pakistan’s first electric bus service for Karachi citizens tomorrow.

The electric buses’ first route from Clifton Clock to Seaview beach will be inaugurated tomorrow. He said that the first batch of 50 eco-friendly electric vehicles will hit the roads in Karachi which will be gradually increased.

Moreover, a solar system was also installed for the charging of the buses. Each bus will complete a journey of 240 kilometres after one-time charging, he added.

In his Twitter message, Memon said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led Sindh government is always focused on development, progress and prosperity.

Alhamdulillah by the the Grace of Almighty Allah, Transport department Government of Sindh is going to start the first route of Pakistan’s first electric bus service for the people of Karachi. PPP’s Sindh government is always focused on development, progress and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/1hSgpkT5Us — Sharjeel Inam Memon (@sharjeelinam) January 12, 2023

On Monday, the information minister ordered the concerned authorities to immediately launch the People’s Electric Bus Service besides finalising its first route in Karachi.

He had announced that the government approved the purchase of more buses and decided expedite the procurement process. He added that Karachi citizens are demanding new routes of the bus service.

In November last year, Memon had announced that the transport department of the Sindh government will start new bus service in Karachi.

