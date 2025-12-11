Pakistan's first-ever aerial e-challan system launched in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan’s first-ever aerial e-challan system has been launched in Karachi as the Traffic Regulation and Citation System’s drone has begun aerial patrols in various parts of Karachi’s Saddar area, ARY News reported.

DIG Traffic Pir Mohammed Shah announced that, for the first time in Pakistan’s history, an aerial e-challan system has been introduced, adding that two vehicles were issued heavy fines for illegal parking, and faceless tickets were generated for both cars on Zaibunnisa Street.

According to DIG Traffic, both vehicle owners have been issued e-challans of Rs 10,000 each. The violations were recorded during peak traffic hours in the evening.

He added that motorists will receive a 50 per cent discount if the fine is paid within 14 days. Those paying after December 29 will face double penalties, Shah added.

Pir Mohammed Shah stated that a drone operation was conducted yesterday, and a special team will monitor different locations through drone surveillance. Anyone found intentionally parking illegally will receive an immediate e-challan.

The drone will cover the route from Saddar Mobile Market to Abdullah Haroon Road, while major roads in Saddar will remain under continuous aerial monitoring. DIG Traffic added that the scope of e-challan enforcement will be expanded through drone surveillance.

Karachi police collected Rs25 mln in fines from e-challans

Karachi police have collected Rs25 million in fines through the challan system launched in the city.

This was revealed in a meeting chaired by IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, to review the performance and potential expansion of the cashless e-ticketing system.

The meeting included a detailed briefing from the DIG Traffic.

During the meeting, it was observed that since the implementation of e-challans in Karachi, over 23,000 citizens have visited facilitation centers.