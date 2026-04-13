Pakistan's first-ever free govt mortuary transport service launched in THIS province

Punjab government has introduced Pakistan’s first-ever official government-run mortuary transport service to facilitate the free transportation of deceased individuals.

The service was inaugurated in Punjab by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who announced that it will provide dignified and cost-free govt mortuary transport service for bereaved families.

In the initial phase, the facility will be available at government hospitals in Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. The Punjab chief minister said the service will be expanded to all tehsils across Punjab by June, with dedicated ambulances deployed in each area.

During the launch ceremony, Maryam Nawaz inspected the vehicles and handed over keys to rescue personnel, stating that it is unacceptable for grieving families to be charged high fares for transporting bodies.

She instructed rescue staff to ensure that no payments are taken under any circumstances for mortuary transport services.

Emphasising the need for compassion, the Punjab chief minister also directed authorities to provide counselling and emotional support to bereaved families.

Citizens will be able to access the service free of charge by dialling 1122 for transportation from hospitals to homes.

According to an official briefing, hospitals will maintain 24-hour trained staff and dedicated counters to manage the service, which will be monitored through a smart rescue and dispatch system.