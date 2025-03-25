Pakistan’s first fast EV charging station inaugurated

ISLAMABAD: Federal minister for power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari has inaugurated Pakistan’s first fast electric vehicle (EV) charging station in the federal capital.

Speaking on the occasion in Islamabad today, he said EVs are the future of Pakistan, and the government is committed to promoting green energy.

The Minister also highlighted that the cost of electric charging units has been reduced from Rs71 to Rs39 per unit.

He assured that further reductions in electricity rates are on the horizon, and that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will soon announce relief for power consumers.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pledged a relief package in electricity prices in coming days.

In a statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the government has decided to transfer the financial benefits from fluctuations in oil prices to electricity consumers.

He pledged a significant relief package in power tariffs, which is expected to lead to a reduction in inflation.

The Prime Minister mentioned that a package is currently being prepared, with the details being finalized, and it will be announced in the coming weeks.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed his commitment to prioritizing public relief, emphasizing that the government would ensure that the financial benefits from global oil price changes are passed on to electricity consumers.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has also filed a request for a monthly fuel price adjustment for February.

According to the CPPA, electricity production in February stood at 6.49 billion units, while 6.66 billion units were supplied to power companies. The cost of electricity per unit was Rs 8.22, while the reference cost for February was set at Rs 8.52 per unit.