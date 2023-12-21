Pakistan’s first ‘Global Health Security Summit’ to start on Jan 10

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Nadeem Jan on Thursday said that the Global Health Security Summit will be held in Pakistan on January 10-11.

In a statement, the minister said that holding the summit is an honour for Pakistan. He said that an integrated strategy to deal with global epidemics will be formed at the global summit.

He said that the Islamabad declaration would be issued at the end of the conference. He said that Pakistan’s prestige in the field of health will be raised by hosting the world summit.

The minister said, “Hosting Global Health Security conference shows that Pakistan is leading in the field of health.”

In October, Caretaker Federal Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan had announced that Pakistan is going to host its first Global Health Security Summit in November this year.

The minister highlighted ongoing efforts to improve the availability of medicines and the establishment of pharmaceutical parks in Pakistan.

The minister emphasized to utilise technology transfer for molecular manufacturing in Pakistan. The minister informed that Pakistan was hosting first Global Health Security Summit.

The summit will bring together top health leaders, officials, and technical experts from around the globe.