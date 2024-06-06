Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves decreased by US$ 99.8mn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves decreased by US$ 99.8 million during the week ended on May 31, ARY News reported citing the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

According to a statement issued by the central bank, the country’s foreign exchange reserves stood at US$14.21 billion as of May 31.

Pakistan’s reserves held by the SBP increased by US$15.8 billion to reach US$9.1 billion while the commercial banks’ reserves decreased by $115 million to US$5.1 billion.

The statement added that Pakistan reported an increase of US$46.5 billion in foreign exchange reserves in May 2024.

Earlier, it was reported that the foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP stood at US$ 9.093 billion after a decrease of US$ 63 million due to external debt repayments during the week ended on 24th May.

In a statement, the central bank’s spokesperson said that the country’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at US$ 14.31 billion

According to the SBP, out of the total foreign reserves, US$ 5.22 billion is held by commercial banks as net foreign reserves.

“During the week ended on 24-May-2024, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 63 million to US$ 9,093.7 million due to external debt repayments,” the statement read.