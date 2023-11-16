Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves drop to $12.53 b

KARACHI: The total liquid foreign reserves of the country on Thursday stood at US$ 12.5355 billion while the central bank held reserves of $ 7,396.7 million, ARY News reported.



The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here, informed that SBP’s reserves decreased by $ 115 million to $ 7,396.7 million due to debt repayments during the week ended on November 10, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $ 5,138.8 million, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ending on November 3, 2023, were US$ 12,614.2 million.

Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 7,511.5 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5,102.7 million.

Yesterday, Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached a staff-level agreement on the first review under Pakistan’s Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

The agreement is subject to the approval of IMF’s Executive Board after approval around US$700 million will be available bringing total disbursements under the program to almost US$1.9 billion.

The IMF team thanked the Pakistani authorities, private sector, and development partners for fruitful discussions and cooperation throughout this mission.

Under the $3 billion standby arrangement (SBA), Pakistan received $1.2 billion from the IMF as the first tranche in July.