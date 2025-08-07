‘Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves exceed $20b’

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani says Pakistan foreign exchange reserves have exceeded twenty billion dollars, ARY News reported.

Addressing an event in Islamabad today (Thursday), he said the State Bank of Pakistan currently holds foreign exchange reserves of 15 billion dollars while commercial banks hold 5.5 billion dollars.

The Minister of State said Pakistan has made good progress toward the macroeconomic stability. He said inflation and policy rate have come down. He said our objective is now to take the country towards sustainable and inclusive economic growth. He said steps are being taken including tariff reforms to bolster exports.

The Minister of State said the government is focusing on the digitization of the economy. He also mentioned the ongoing reforms in FBR to enhance revenue collection.

On the other hand, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Pakistan’s trade deficit widened to $2.75 billion in July 2025, marking a 16.02% increase compared to June 2025,

Pakistan’s exports also witnessed an increase of 16.91 percent during the first month of the current fiscal year (July) as compared to the corresponding month of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Wednesday.

Also read: FBR shares important update for business community

According to PBS data, the exports in July (FY2025-26) were recorded at $2.697 billion as compared to the exports of $2.307 billion in July (FY2024-25).

The imports during July 2025 also increased by 29.25 percent and were recorded at $5.449 billion against the imports of $4.216 billion in last July.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit increased by 44.16 percent by increasing from $1.909 billion last July to $2.752 billion, this year.

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the exports from the country witnessed an increase of 8.88 percent in July when compared to the exports of $2.477 billion in June 2025.

Likewise, the imports also grew by 12.37 percent during the month under review compared to the imports of $4.849 billion in July 2024, according to PBS data.