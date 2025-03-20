Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increase by $86.9m

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves were recorded at US$16.02 billion during the week ended on March 14, 2025, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Pakistan’s reserves held by the SBP increased by US$ 48.9 million to US$ 11.14 billion during that time, the central bank said in a statement.

During the same period, Pakistan’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks rose by $38 million to US$4.87 billion.

Similarly, the country’s total reserves increased by $86.9 million to $16.02bn.

Read More: PSX hits record high as KSE-100 crosses 119,000 mark

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) achieved an all-time high on Thursday March 20, 2025, with the KSE-100 Index surging past the 119,000-point mark during intra-day trading.

The index reached a record-breaking high of 119,421.81 points, with the current index up by 689.71 points, reaching 118,663.73, reflecting a 0.58% increase during the day.

The market’s upward trend indicates a positive sentiment among investors, showing growing confidence in the market as the session continues. The trading volume stands at 268,125,313 shares, with a total value of Rs20,221,788,995. The PSX’s bullish momentum is expected to continue, with investors optimistic about the market’s future performance.

As the market remains open, investors will be closely watching the final performance, which will determine the overall trend for the day.

Yesterday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained the bullish trend as the KSE-100 index gained 972 points

The 100-Index added 972.94 points, a positive change of 0.83 percent, closing at 117,974.03 points as compared to 117,001.09 points on the last trading day.

Analysts at Topline Securities said the market continued its upward momentum, fuelled by strong buying activity from local institutions.

They said “The rally was primarily driven by HUBC, MARI, ENGROH, SYS, and PPL, which together contributed 551 points to the index. On the other hand, FFC, EFERT, and POL exerted downward pressure, pulling the index down by 54 points”.