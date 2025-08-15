Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stand at $19.49bn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at $19.49 billion on a weekly basis as of August 8, ARY News reported on Friday, citing the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Pakistan’s reserves held by the SBP increased by $11 million during the week ended on August 8 to reach US$ 14.24 billion, the central bank said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$5.25 billion after a decrease of $10 million

“During the week ended on 08-Aug-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 11 million to US$14,243.2 million,” the SBP said in a statement.

