Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stand at US$ 13,280.5m

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by US$ 74 million to US$ 7,981.2 million due to external debt repayments, during the week ended on April 19, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The central bank spokesperson said that the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 13,280.5 million as of 19th April 2024. The foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at US$ 7,981.2 million after a decrease of US$ 74 million.

Pakistan’s reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 5,299.3 million.

Earlier during the week ended on April 12, the foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rose by 14.4 million to $8.055 billion.

“During the week, SBP has executed the repayment of US$ 1 billion maturing Pakistan’s International Bond (principal plus interest),” it said in a weekly statement.

However, the country’s total reserves fell by $68 million to $13.374 billion. Similarly, the reserves of commercial banks decreased by $82 million to $5.319 billion.