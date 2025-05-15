Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stand at US$ 15.61bn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at US$15.61 billion during the week ended on May 9, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Pakistan’s reserves held by the SBP increased by US$ 71 million to reach US$ 10.4 billion during the same period, the central bank said in a statement.

Pakistan’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$5.21 billion.

“During the week ended on 09-May-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 71 million to US$ 10,403.1 million,” the SBP said in a statement said.

Earlier in the day, the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported that the rate of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.6,700 on Thursday (15 May 2025) and was sold at Rs.335,200 against its sale at Rs.341,900 on the previous trading day.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat came down by Rs.5,745 to Rs.287,379 from Rs.293,124 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat declined by Rs.5,266 to Rs.263,440 from Rs.268,706.

The rates of per tola silver witnessed a decrease of Rs.105 to Rs.3,377 and ten gram silver also decreased by Rs.90 to Rs. 2,985 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market also decreased by $67 to $3,168 from $3,235 whereas that of silver decreased by $1.05 to at $31.95, the Association reported.