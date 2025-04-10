Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stand at US$ 15.75bn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves were recorded at US$15.75 billion during the week ended on April 4, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Pakistan’s reserves held by the SBP increased by US$ 23 million to reach US$ 10.69 billion during the same period, the central bank said in a statement.

Pakistan’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$5.05 billion.

“During the week ended on 04-Apr-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 23 million to US$ $10,699.4 million” the SBP added.

Data released Last week revealed that the foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rose by $70 million reaching $10.68 billion during the week ended on March 28.

The country’s total liquid foreign reserves amounted to $15.58 billion. Commercial banks held net foreign reserves amounting to $4.90 billion. No reason for the increase in reserves was specified by the central bank.