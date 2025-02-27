web analytics
23.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, February 27, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stand at US$ 15.92bn

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves were recorded at US$15.92 billion during the week ended on February 21, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Pakistan’s reserves held by the SBP decreased by US$ 21 million to US$ 11.22 billion during that time, the central bank said in a statement.

During the same period, Pakistan’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$4.7 billion.

“During the week ended on 21-Feb-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 21 million to US$ 11,222.4 million,” the SBP added.

Read More: Finance ministry issues monthly economic outlook report

Earlier on February 20, the SBP reported that Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves reached $15.94 billion as of February 14.

The SBP’s reserves saw a $35 million increase to $11.2 billion during this period. Meanwhile, commercial banks held $4.74 billion in net foreign reserves.

Earlier in the day, the finance ministry issued a monthly economic outlook report, saying that Pakistan’s economy continued to demonstrate positive developments in the first seven months of the current fiscal year.

In its monthly economic outlook report, the finance ministry noted that the steep decline in inflation fostered a stable financial environment, enabling the central bank to steadily reduce the policy rate. Investors’ confidence is evident in the convincing performance of Pakistan Stock Exchange.

According to the finance ministry’s report, during the first six months of current fiscal year, total revenues grew by forty-two point five percent to 9763.8 billion rupees against 6854 billion rupees last year.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.