Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stand at US$ 15.92bn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves were recorded at US$15.92 billion during the week ended on February 21, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Pakistan’s reserves held by the SBP decreased by US$ 21 million to US$ 11.22 billion during that time, the central bank said in a statement.

During the same period, Pakistan’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$4.7 billion.

“During the week ended on 21-Feb-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 21 million to US$ 11,222.4 million,” the SBP added.

Read More: Finance ministry issues monthly economic outlook report

Earlier on February 20, the SBP reported that Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves reached $15.94 billion as of February 14.