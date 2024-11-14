Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stand at US$ 15.96bn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s overall foreign exchange reserves were recorded at US$15.96 billion during the week ended on November 8, ARY News reported citing the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Pakistan’s reserves held by the SBP rose by US$ 84 million to US$ 11.25 billion during that time, the central bank said in a statement.

During the same period, commercial banks retained US$4.7 billion as the country’s net foreign reserves.

“During the week ended on 08-Nov-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 84 million to US$ 11,258.6 million,” the SBP added.

Earlier on November 7, it was reported that Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at US$ 15. 93 billion during the week ended on 1st November 2024.

According to a statement issued by the central bank, Pakistan’s reserves held by the SBP increased by US$ 18 million to US$ 11.17 billion during the period.

Meanwhile, the country’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$4.75 billion.

“During the week ended on 01-Nov-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 18 million to US$ 11,174.6 million” the statement added.