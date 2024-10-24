web analytics
Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stand at US$ 16.01bn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at US$ 16. 01 billion during the week ended on 18th October 2024, ARY News reported citing the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

According to a statement issued by the central bank, Pakistan’s reserves held by the SBP increased by US$ 18 million to US$ 11.04 billion during the period.

Meanwhile, the country’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$4.97 billion.

“During the week ended on 18-Oct-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 18 million to US$ 11,040.7 million,” the statement added.

Earlier, the SBP’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $215 million to $11.022 billion during the week ended on Oct 11.

According to a statement issued by the central bank, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $16.11 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.09 billion.

“During the week ended on 11-Oct-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 215 million to US$ 11,022.7 million,” it said.

The central bank did not specify a reason for the increase in reserves.

 

