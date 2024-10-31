Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stand at US$ 16.04bn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at US$ 16. 04 billion during the week ended on 25th October 2024, ARY News reported citing the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

According to a statement issued by the central bank, Pakistan’s reserves held by the SBP increased by US$ 116 million to US$ 11.15 billion during the period.

Meanwhile, the country’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$4.89 billion.

“During the week ended on 25-Oct-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 116 million to US$ 11,156.4 million,” the statement added.

Earlier, Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves remained at US$16.01 billion during the week ended on October 18, 2024.

According to a statement made by the central bank, Pakistan’s SBP reserves climbed by US$ 18 million to US$ 11.04 billion throughout the period.

Meanwhile, the country’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$4.97 billion.

“During the week ended on 18-Oct-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 18 million to US$ 11,040.7 million,” according to the statement.