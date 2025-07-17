Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stand at US$ 19.95bn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at $19.95 billion during the week ended on July 11, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Pakistan’s reserves held by the SBP increased by $23 million on a weekly basis to reach US$ 14.52 billion during the same period, the central bank said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$5.43 billion.

“During the week ended on 11-July-2025, SBP reserves increased by $23 million to US$ 14,525.6 million,” the SBP said in a statement said.

Earlier, the SBP said that its foreign exchange reserves surged by US$ 5.12 billion during the fiscal year 2024-25 ended on June 30.

According to the SBP, its foreign exchange reserves closed at US$ 14.51 billion as on 30 June 2025 rising from US$ 9.39 billion on 30th June, 2024.

“This significant increase reflects a marked improvement in the country’s current account balance and the successful realization of planned inflows throughout the year,” the SBP said in a statement.