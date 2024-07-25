Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stand at US$14.3bn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at US$14.34 billion as of 19th July, ARY News reported citing the State Bank of Pakistan.

The central bank in a statement said that Pakistan’s reserves held by the SBP decreased by US$ 397 million to US$ 9.02 billion.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are 5.3 billion.

“During the week ended on 19-July-2024, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 397 million to US$ 9,027.2 million due to external debt repayment,” the SBP statement read.

Earlier it was reported that Pakistan had US$14.7 billion in total liquid foreign reserves as of July 12, according to the SBP.

Pakistan’s reserves held by the SBP had climbed by US$ 19 million to US$ 9.42 billion during the week ended on July 12, according to a statement from the central bank. Pakistan’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were 5.27 billion.