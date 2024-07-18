Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stand at US$14.7bn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at US$14.7 billion as of 12th July, ARY News reported citing the State Bank of Pakistan.

The central bank in a statement said that Pakistan’s reserves held by the SBP increased by US$ 19 million to US$ 9.42 billion. According to the SBP, Pakistan’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are 5.27 billion.

“During the week ended on 05-July-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 16 million to US$ 9,405.1 million,” the statement added.

Earlier, the country’s liquid foreign reserves were reported to be US$ 14.645 billion on July 12th.

According to the SBP, Pakistan’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were reported at US$ 5.24 billion.

“During the week ended on 12-July-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 19 million to US$ 9,423.7 million,” the SBP’s statement read.