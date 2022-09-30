Pakistan’s foreign reserves drop by $308 million: SBP

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday shared that the liquid foreign reserves in Pakistan have declined by over $308 million during the week ending on September 23, ARY News reported.

According to details shared by the SBP, the total liquid foreign reserves in the SBP stood at $13.76 billion on September 23.

Sharing a break-up of the foreign reserves position, the central bank said that the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan after a $308 million drop, stand at US$8.59 billion, while commercial banks’ reserves are settled at $5.75 billion after an increase of $32.5 million.

On September 16, according to the Central Bank, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$14.06 billion.

While giving a breakup of the position, the SBP said it held reserves of US$ 8.346 billion as compared to US$ 5.723 billion held by commercial banks.

It said that during the week ending on September 16, the SBP reserves decreased by US$ 278 million to US$ 8,346.4 million due to external debt repayment.

On Sunday, the Saudi Fund for Development confirmed it will extend for one year a $3 billion deposit currently placed in the SBP accounts since 2021.

