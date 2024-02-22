Pakistan’s foreign reserves stand at US$13,097.8m: SBP

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have dropped to US$ 8,012.8 million after a decrease of US$44 million, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a statement issued today, the spokesman of the central bank said the country’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at US$13,097.8 in the week ended on 16th February 2023 as compared to US$ 13,149.1 million during the week ended on 9th February.

The SBP said its reserves decreased by US$44 million to US$ 8,012.8 million due to debt repayments during the. Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks remained at US$ 5,085.0 million.

Earlier on 15th February, it was reported that the foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP stood at US$8,056.5 million after an increase of US$13 million as of 9th February 2024.

In a statement, the central bank’s spokesperson said that the country’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at US$ 13,149.1 million during the week ended on 9th February.

The SBP said that out of the total foreign reserves, US$ 5,092.6 million are held by commercial banks as net foreign reserves.

The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at US$ 8,056.5 million