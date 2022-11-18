Pakistan’s forex reserves surge $3m to $7.96bn

KARACHI: The Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) surged $3 million to $7.96 billion during the week ended on November 11, 2022, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a statement, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.8 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks clocked in at $5.84 billion.

“During the week ended on November 11, SBP’s reserves increased by $3 million to $7,959.5 million,” said SBP in a statement without giving any details about the source of this inflow.

The central bank’s reserves registered a reduction of $956 million due to debt payments, which fell to $7.96 billion as of November 4, 2022.

