Pakistan’s former women cricket coach booked in fraud case

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a fraud case against former coach of the Pakistan women’s cricket team, Hajra Sarwar, for allegedly holding dual government positions and receiving salaries from both simultaneously.

According to FIA officials, Hajra Sarwar, daughter of Ghulam Sarwar Khan, was employed as a Deputy Director at the Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees (CAR) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while also serving as a coach for the Pakistan women’s cricket team and reportedly for Iran’s cricket team as well.

Hajra Sarwar violated civil service rules by holding two government posts concurrently and drawing dual salaries, constituting a criminal breach of trust, according to the FIR.

Authorities added that her name has been placed on the stop list after she reportedly fled to UK, and she will be arrested upon her return to Pakistan.

The FIA has also initiated proceedings to freeze Hajra Sarwar’s properties and bank accounts as part of the ongoing investigation.

