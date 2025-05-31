Pakistan’s pre-Hajj flight operation to conclude today

MAKKAH: Pakistan’s pre-Hajj flight operation to airlift intending pilgrims will conclude today (Saturday).

Talking to Radio Pakistan Correspondent in Makkah, Secretary Religious Affairs Dr Syed Ata ur Rehman said over 87,000 pilgrims have landed in Saudi Arabia so far under the government scheme while 21,984 pilgrims have reached under the private scheme.

He said five flights are scheduled for Saturday from Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore to airlift the remaining pilgrims under the government scheme.

The Secretary highlighted the historic arrangements in place for the guests of Allah during Mashair days this year.

Sharing details, he said traditional mattresses have been replaced with sofa-cum-beds, air conditioners have been installed alongside existing air coolers. Elevated luggage storage racks and shoe racks have also been introduced to enhance comfort.

Dr Syed Ata ur Rehman emphasized the government’s continued efforts to ensure a fulfilling experience for the pilgrims.

To a question, he urged the Hujjaj to uphold the national image during this spiritual journey by strictly following Saudi laws, as these are designed for the smooth conduct of Hajj.

Read More: Hajj 2025: Saudi Arabia to broadcast ‘Arafat Sermon’ in 35 languages

Meanwhile, the Presidency for Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has launched an ambitious global initiative to translate and broadcast this year’s Arafat Sermon (1446 AH) in 35 languages, in a bid to reach over five million Muslims worldwide.

Described as the largest enrichment package in the Presidency’s history, the initiative seeks to enhance the spiritual experience of pilgrims and convey the sermon’s message of moderation and balance to a global audience. The enrichment pathway will include real-time translations, digital streaming, and dissemination through various social media platforms.

The project was officially launched by His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, President of Religious Affairs at the Two Holy Mosques, during a meeting at his office in the Grand Mosque.