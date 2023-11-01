35.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Pakistan’s headline inflation clocks in at 26.9pc in Oct

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s headline inflation clocked in at 26.9% on a year-on-year basis in October, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed Wednesday.

This takes July-October’s average inflation to 28.48% compared to 25.48% in same period last year.

The PBS said CPI inflation in Urban increased to 25.5% on a year-on-year basis in October 2023 as compared to an increase of 29.7% in the previous month and 24.6% in October 2022.

On month-on-month basis, it increased to 1.1% in October 2023 as compared to an increase of 1.7% in the previous month and an increase of 4.5% in October 2022.

CPI inflation in Rural increased to 28.9% on year-on-year basis in October 2023 as compared to an increase of 33.9% in the previous month and 29.5% in October 2022.

On a month-on-month basis, it increased to 1.1% in October 2023 as compared to an increase of 2.5% in the previous month and an increase of 5.0% in October 2022.

Read More: Gold prices decline in Pakistan

Earlier, the Ministry of Finance in its latest ‘Monthly Economic Update and Outlook’ report, projected Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation in Pakistan for October at 27%-29%.

The finance ministry anticipated inflation will be lower contained compared to the elevated levels observed in the first quarter of FY2024.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.