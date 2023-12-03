Health Minister meets Bill Gates on sidelines of COP-28

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Sunday met with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Co-Chairman Bill Gates and apprised him of measures to eradicate polio from Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The minister met him on the occasion of COP-28 conference in Dubai and discussed the progress made in efforts for polio eradication. Dr. Nadeem Jan informed about the ongoing polio vaccination campaign in Pakistan.

He said that the government is working under an integrated strategy to eradicate polio in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan is ensuring all the necessary measures to eradicate the polio virus.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that steps are being taken to ensure 100% vaccine access to children in Pakistan.

He said that after the elimination of polio, the services of polio workers will be utilized in other programs.

He added the government has made a comprehensive plan for taking the services of workers in mother and child health, nutrition and family planning programs. Bill Gates praised the health minister’s comprehensive plan.

Dr. Nadeem Jan appreciated the contribution of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for the eradication of polio.

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Bill Gates, co-Chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) met on the sidelines of COP-28 and discussed progress on Pakistan’s polio eradication efforts.

The prime minister apprised Bill Gates of the ongoing polio vaccination drive in Pakistan and said that Pakistan would spare no effort to eliminate poliovirus, said a statement issued by PM Office Media Wing.

The caretaker prime minister and Gates also discussed cooperation extended by BMGF to Pakistan in financial inclusion, poverty alleviation and malnutrition.