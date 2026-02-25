Pakistan's Heartbreaking Loss to England in T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan's selection, Abrar's Exclusion Under the Spotlight

Pakistan’s narrow defeat to England in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match on February 24 has sparked intense debate among cricket fans and experts.

Chasing a target of 165, England edged home by two wickets, thanks largely to Harry Brook’s explosive century. However, many are pointing fingers at key decisions and performances within the Pakistan camp. Former cricketers and analysts have been vocal, blaming Babar Azam’s sluggish batting, Shadab Khan’s ineffective all-round display, and the controversial exclusion of mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed from the playing XI. This article dives into why these factors may have cost Pakistan the game and jeopardized their semifinal hopes.

Babar Azam’s Slow Innings: A Momentum Killer in Pakistan vs England Clash

Babar Azam, often hailed as one of the world’s best batsmen, faced heavy criticism for his labored 25 off 24 balls in the match. Positioned at No. 4, Babar struggled to accelerate, stalling the innings after a promising start from opener Sahibzada Farhan, who scored a brisk 63. Critics argue that Babar’s inability to rotate strike or find boundaries allowed England to build pressure, leading to a middle-order collapse that saw Pakistan limp to 164/9.Former Pakistan opener Ahmad Shehzad didn’t hold back in his post-match analysis on X, stating, “25 off 24 from Babar stalled the innings, then a reckless slog to finish it.” Shehzad, known for his candid takes, highlighted how Babar’s knock disrupted the flow, especially when aggressive batting was needed on a pitch that favored spinners later.

Mohammad Amir and Shahid Afridi also shared similar views with the former Pakistan pacer saying that it was during Babar’s innings that Pakistan lost momentum while Afridi maintained that either one should let Babar Azam open the innings or just drop him

This isn’t the first time Babar has been scrutinized; similar complaints arose after Pakistan’s 2024 T20 World Cup exit, where his preference for Shadab over Abrar was questioned.

In the 2026 edition, Babar’s form at No. 4 has raised questions about team balance, with fans and experts calling for a rethink in his role amid Pakistan’s T20 World Cup struggles.

Shadab Khan’s Leaky Bowling and Questionable Selection: Why He Underperformed Against England

All-rounder Shadab Khan came under fire for his bowling figures, leaking runs in the middle overs when Pakistan needed to squeeze England. Despite a late cameo with the bat, Shadab’s inability to control the flow allowed Brook to settle in and dominate. Analysts point out that Shadab’s recent form has been inconsistent, with his leg-spin lacking bite on turning tracks like Pallekele.

Shehzad’s critique extended to Shadab, noting, “Shadab badly leaked runs in the middle overs when pressure was needed the most.”

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez, during a TV show, asked Saqlain Mushtaq (who also happens to be Shadab’s father-in-law) as to what role does Shadab play in the team? is he a batting all-rounder or a bowling all-rounder? for if he is a bowling all-rounder, he is simply failing at bowling good overs.

This echoes broader sentiments from former players. After Pakistan’s earlier loss to India in the tournament, ex-captain Mohammad Yousuf called for moving on from seniors like Babar, Shaheen, and Shadab, saying their continued reliance was hurting the team. Shadab’s recent controversy, where he clashed with former cricketers like Shahid Afridi and received a PCB warning for his remarks, has only amplified the scrutiny. In the England game, his selection over more in-form options raised eyebrows, with many believing he disrupted the team’s equilibrium.

Abrar Ahmed’s Exclusion: A Tactical Blunder

Perhaps the most debated decision was benching Abrar Ahmed, Pakistan’s mystery spinner who had shown promise earlier in the tournament. On a pitch assisting spin, Abrar’s absence was glaring as England batters, particularly Brook, feasted on the part-time options. Experts argue that Abrar’s variations could have disrupted Brook’s rhythm and potentially turned the game.

Journalist Aamir Saeed Abbasi blamed the trio including Babar and Shadab, implying poor selection. User π² on X confidently stated, “If Abrar had been in team he would have took Brook wicket.. Pakistan would have this match.”

This sentiment is widespread; Waleed Ahmad accused favoritism, saying Abrar was dropped “because of Shadab.” Historical parallels from the 2024 T20 World Cup, where Babar favored Shadab over Abrar, fueled the narrative that personal alliances are influencing selections. Former players like Yousuf have long advocated for fresh talent, warning that sticking with underperformers like Shadab hampers spinners like Abrar.

Hassan Jalil added, “Not playing Abrar on this pitch is a crime and most probably what lost us this match.” With Pakistan’s white-ball strategy built around Abrar, his exclusion against England is seen as a self-inflicted wound in their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign.

Expert Voices: Former Cricketers Weigh In on Pakistan’s Defeat

The backlash isn’t isolated. Ahmad Shehzad’s detailed breakdown on X has gone viral, emphasizing “poor planning, poor shot selection & a confused Playing XI.” Similarly, after the India loss, Yousuf demanded the sacking of Babar and Shadab, highlighting a pattern of underperformance in big tournaments. Even in older contexts, like the 2023 ODI World Cup discussions, pundits questioned Shadab’s form and Babar’s vision. These opinions from cricket legends underscore the need for accountability as Pakistan fights for survival in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Time for Change in Pakistan Cricket After England Loss?

Pakistan’s loss to England in the T20 World Cup 2026 wasn’t just about one game—it’s symptomatic of deeper issues. Babar Azam’s cautious approach, Shadab Khan’s inconsistency, and Abrar Ahmed’s baffling exclusion have drawn ire from former cricketers like Ahmad Shehzad and Mohammad Yousuf. As fans search for answers on “Pakistan T20 World Cup loss blame” and “Babar Azam Shadab Khan criticism,” the PCB must address these concerns to salvage the campaign. Will heads roll, or will the same mistakes persist? Only time will tell, but for now, the spotlight remains firmly on these key figures.