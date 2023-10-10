31.9 C
Pakistan’s hilly areas receive first pre-winter snowfall

The hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received the first pre-winter snowfall of the year that turned the weather cold, ARY News reported.

In Mansehra, Kaghan Valley received snowfall that caused blockade of roads. The snowfall, which started at about 3pm, continued intermittently for the rest of day and turned the weather cold.

Authorities have closed Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road to all sorts of traffic at Babusar Top.

MNJ road, which links Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Gilgit-Baltistan, was blocked to all sorts of traffic and police restricted the entry of motorists and passenger coaches beyond Battakundi area. The heavy snowfall also blanketed the surroundings of the Loluputsar Lake and Babusar Top.

The upper parts of Hazara division also received light rain.

Hilly areas including Spenghar, Gamtal and Lilownai received snowfall while rain lashed Bisham, Alpuri, Puran, Chakiser, Shahpur, Dandai, Martung and other areas of the district.

The supply of electricity in Bisham city and surroundings was also disrupted due to rain.

The hailstorm destroyed standing crops in various areas including Kamali Haleemzai, Gandawo Halimzai and Pandiali.

