Pakistan’s Gaza aid received at Egypt Airport

ISLAMABAD: On the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan dispatched humanitarian aid for Gaza, which was received at El-Arish International Airport in Egypt, ARY News reported.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Egypt, Aamir Shouket, received the consignment and, on behalf of the Government of Pakistan, expressed deep gratitude to the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the Egyptian officials for facilitating the aid transfer.

The Deputy Governor of North Sinai, General Asim, was also present at the handover and lauded Pakistan’s extensive humanitarian efforts.

Ambassador Aamir Shouket reiterated Pakistan’s brotherly support for the Palestinian people, stating that more consignments are already en route and will be delivered in coordination with Egyptian officials in the coming days.

According to official statements, Pakistan has so far dispatched 21 aid consignments, adding 2,027 tons to Gaza through Egypt.

The humanitarian aid for Gaza was conducted in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Al-Khidmat Foundation, and was formally delivered to the Egyptian Red Crescent Society to be forwarded to Gaza.

Pakistan sent a special chartered aircraft carrying 100 tons of supplies to reinforce its promise to support the Palestinian people amid the ongoing crisis.

Humanitarian aid for Gaza, sent so far, includes basic items such as flour, ready-to-eat meals, edible oil, jam, and fruit cocktails.

Earlier, Pakistan dispatched multiple aid consignments to Gaza in response to the intensifying humanitarian crisis due to the tyranny of Israel.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, the aid is badly required due to the severe shortages of food, medicine, and shelter, where the ongoing oppression from Israel has displaced thousands and damaged local infrastructure.

Pakistan’s support reflects its solidarity with the Palestinian people and its commitment to international humanitarian efforts.

Earlier today, Pakistan dispatched its 21st relief consignment for Gaza, comprising 100 tons of essential supplies, from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.