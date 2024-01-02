Pakistan’s humanitarian aid for Gazans arrived in Egypt

CAIRO: A special military aircraft from Pakistan carrying 20 tons of much needed humanitarian assistance and medical aid for people of Gaza arrived here at El-Arish International Airport, Egypt on Tuesday.

Officials from Embassy of Pakistan in Egypt handed over the aid to the Egyptian Red Crescent Society for its onward delivery to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Gaza.

According to the Foreign Office, the consignment included medicine, surgical and medical items, hygiene kits and dry ration.

Pakistan has delivered more than 200 tons of humanitarian and medical aid to the people of Gaza so far. Pakistan will continue to provide them with essentially required relief assistance in the future as well.

Israel launched its war in Gaza on Oct. 7 after Palestinian group Hamas rampaged across the border, killing more than 1,200 people and taking about 240 hostages.

The Israeli bombardment has pushed nearly all Gazans from their homes, killed 21,800 people according to health authorities in the enclave, and left survivors facing hunger, disease and destitution.

Any hope of a political settlement to the conflict and Palestinians’ 75-year quest for self-determination appear further away than ever.