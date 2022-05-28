Pakistan’s indigenous Truck Art put on display in Berlin

BERLIN: Pakistan’s indigenous Truck Art was put on display at Pakistan House in Berlin, Germany

The exhibition was organized by Ambassador of Pakistan Dr. Mohammad Faisal at Pakistan House in collaboration with Founder Phool Patti Team led by Ali Salman Anchan

Ambassador of Pakistan Dr. Muhammad Faisal on the occasion said that by introducing Pakistani truck art in a modern style, the world would get to know the true colors of Pakistan better. Celebrations have begun to mark the 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence, and Dr. Mohammad Faisal special efforts are promoted to Pakistan’s culture and heritage

where they invited Ambassadors from different countries and military attaché, also #German journalists and other dignitaries from different walks of life

This is one of the biggest truck art exhibitions in Berlin or you can say than in Europe where Phool Patti team painted more than 150 artworks like different sizes of the canvas (small and big), panels shoes, boxes, trays, home decoration items, round trays, Photo frame, chanak , lantern kitchen items, bicycles, middle size truck, etc. we tried our best to paint and design maximum and everything painted in Berlin for exhibition.

The exhibition was highly appreciated by everyone all dignitaries enjoyed and liked the Phool Patti team’s painting and designs are surprised to see Pakistan truck art, everyone praised this beautiful effort by the Pakistan embassy in berlin and the Phool Patti team

On this occasion, certificates of appreciation were also presented to the Phool Patti team

Ali Salman Anchan, the founder of Phool Patti, and his team members doing an exciting project promoting Pakistan’s indigenous Truck Art in Germany and Europe nowadays. Anchan and his team already painted and designed 7 years back Pakistan embassy’s berlin front wall and did paint the world-famous eastside gallery (Berlin Wall), Phool Patti endeavors to promote the soft image of Pakistan around the globe they known for public diplomacy

