ISLAMABAD: The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in the country witnessed a negative growth of 1.87 percent during the first half (July-December) of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The LSM also dipped by 3.73 percent on year-on-year basis (YoY) in December 2024 when compared to the same month of last year. The LSM production however increased by 19.07 percent on month-on-month (MoM) in December 2025 as compared to November 2024.

The provisional quantum induces of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for November 2024, with the base year 2015-16, have been developed based on the latest data supplied by the source agencies.

The main contributors towards overall negative growth of 1.87% included food (-0.13), tobacco (0.25), textile (0.36) garments (1.43), petroleum products (-0.02), automobiles (0.77), cement (-0.55), iron & steel products (-0.59), electrical equipment (-0.60), machinery and equipment (-0.15) and furniture (-2.27).

The production in July-December 2024-25 as compared to July-December 2023-24 has increased in tobacco, textile, wearing apparel, automobiles and other transport equipment while it decreased in food, coke & petroleum products, chemical products, non metallic mineral products, iron & steel products, electrical equipment, machinery and equipment, and furniture.

Earlier, the import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed a decrease of 12.04 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the corresponding months of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth US $ 868.551 million during July-January (2024-25) as compared to the imports of US $ 987.447 million during July-January (2023-24), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones also dipped by 30.66 percent during the month of January 2025 when compared to the same month of last year.