Pakistan’s IT exports register 19 percent increase

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Information Technology (IT) sector exports saw a Year-on-Year (YoY) increase of 19 percent in February 2025, ARY News reported.

According to a report released by the State Bank of Pakistan, the country’s IT sector exports totaled $305 million in February 2025, compared to $257 million in February 2024.

The report also highlighted that for the 17th consecutive month, IT sector exports continue to rise.

Exports increased by 26 percent in the first eight months of the current fiscal year, reaching $2.48 billion, up from $1.978 billion during the same period last year.

The growth has been attributed to Pakistan’s expanding access to new markets, including a growing market share in the Gulf countries.

Additionally, the report noted that the strengthening of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar has played a role in boosting IT exports.

Earlier, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) report said Pakistan’s exports of Information Technology and IT-enabled Services crossed $2.17 bln in the first seven months of FY24-25,

As per the central bank’s report, exports comprising computer services and call center services during the first seven months (July-January) of the current fiscal year 2024-25 and stood at $2.17 billion as against $1.72 billion during the same period of the previous fiscal year.

According to official data, IT export remittances increased by nearly 18 per cent on a year-on-year basis in January 2025 and stood at $310.3 million as against $260 million in January 2024.

There was a decline of nearly 2 per cent as against $330 million in October 2024. IT export remittances reached a record high of $3.223 billion in FY2023-24, up 24% from $2.596 billion in 2022-23.

Amid an acknowledgement that a large portion of IT export earnings remains unsecured, the government has envisaged increasing the sector’s exports from $3.2 billion in FY2024 to $4.2 billion in FY2025.