Cannes: Pakistan’s feature ‘Joyland’ gets prolonged standing ovation

Pakistan’s debut feature film at Cannes Film Festival, Saim Sadiq and team’s ‘Joyland’ receives a 10-minute-long standing ovation after the premiere on Monday.

Videos from the last evening circulating on social media see the Sadiq along with the cast of the movie proudly receiving a prolonged standing ovation from the audience after the feature ended. One of the snippets had the young filmmaker getting misty-eyed while receiving felicitations.

The showbiz fraternity was quick to turn to their social media handles lauding the team to bring such an honor to the country. Popular film and TV actor of Pakistan, Osman Khalid Butt expressed his pride on the micro-blogging site, “Such a moment of pride to see #Joyland receive a standing ovation at Cannes, and the immense praise its received.”

Syed Jibran also praised the team ‘Joyland’ for ‘bringing laurels to the country’, while he also wished to watch the movie in Pakistani cinemas soon.

A standing ovation at Cannes !Bravo team #joyland 👏hats off to #SaimSadiq and his entire team for bringing laurels to the country 👍Ab sawaal yeh hai keh is it going to get a release in Pakistan without any hurdles or problem! I sincerely hope to watch it in the cinema one day. — Syed Jibran (@iSyedJibran) May 24, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that the maiden Pakistani title made to the list of 14 features in the ‘UnCertain Regard’ category for the year 2022.

Celebrating the ‘transgender culture’ of the country, Sadiq’s ‘Joyland’ is the “tale of the sexual revolution that sees a patriarchal family yearn for the birth of a baby boy to continue the family line, while their youngest son secretly joins an erotic dance theater and falls for an ambitious transsexual starlet.”

The title is led by Alina Khan, with an ensemble cast including Sana Jafri, Ali Junejo, Rasti Farooq, Sarwat Gilani, Sohail Sameer, Salman Peerzada, and Sania Saeed play pivotal roles.

The project has been produced by the ace actor/director of Pakistan Sarmad Sultan Khoosat with Apoorva Guru Charan and Lauren Mann. ‘All Caps’ and ‘Khoosat Films’ have bankrolled the project which created history at French Riviera.

