Pakistan's large-scale manufacturing grows 4.08% in 1Q of FY25

ISLAMABAD: Production in large-scale manufacturing industries increased by 4.08% during the first quarter of FY2025-26, according to a report issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In September, large-scale manufacturing industry (LSMI) output rose by 2.69% year-on-year. Compared to August, LSMI production recorded an increase of 2.05%.

From July to September 2025, automobile production surged by 84.58 per cent, while the manufacturing of transport equipment grew by 35.38%.

During the same period, cement production increased by 15.32 per cent.

The report further noted a 6.94 per cent rise in the food group’s output during the first quarter.

Tobacco production increased by 2.48%, and garments by 2.43%. Leather products grew by 2.14%, while paper and paperboard output expanded by 5.34%. Rubber products saw a 14.10% increase.

However, machinery and equipment production declined by 14.15% from July to September. Furniture manufacturing fell by 22.26% during the same period. Output in chemical products decreased by 4.38%, while iron and steel production recorded a decline of 3.52%.