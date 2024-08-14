Pakistan’s largest flag hoisted in THIS city

SUKKUR: The largest national flag hoisting ceremony on Wednesday held here to celebrate the 77th Independence day of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Spokesperson to Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur along with senior officers hoisted the largest national flag.

A large number of people from minorities also attended the flag-hoisting ceremony.

Arslan Shaikh while addressing the gathering emphasized the need for unity in these challenging times to propel the country forward.

Arslan congratulated the participants on Independence Day and also paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan. The event was attended by Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, DIGP Pir Muhammad Shah, Deputy Commissioner Dr MB Raja Dharejo, SSP Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Shaikh and other officials.

The ceremony was special with regard to the enthusiasm of the participating people, which were continuously chanting slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ during the ceremony.

The Nation is celebrating 77th Independence Day today with a renewed pledge to work with spirit of Pakistan Movement to make country a true Islamic welfare state.

The day dawned with thirty-one gun salute at the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salute at provincial headquarters. Special prayers were offered in mosques for peace, solidarity and prosperity of country.

The national flag hosting ceremony of the day was held at Pakistan Monument in Islamabad. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif hoisted the national flag.