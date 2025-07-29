Pakistan’s mobile phone imports drop in FY 2025

ISLAMABAD: The import of mobile phones into Pakistan has witnessed a decrease of 21.31 percent during the fiscal year 2024-25 as compared to the last year 2023-24.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth US $ 1.494 billion during July-June (2024-25) as compared to the imports of US $ 1.898 billion during July-June (2023-24), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones also dipped by 49.95 percent during the month of June 2025 when compared to the same month of last year.

The import of mobiles into the country during June 2025 was recorded at $ 139.425 million against the exports of $278.574 million in June 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones went up by 39.60 percent during June 2025, as compared to the imports of US $99.875 million during May 2025, according to the data.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall exports from the country increased by 4.67 percent during the fiscal year 2024-25 as compared to previous year, the data revealed.

Exports during July-June (2024-25) were recorded at $32.106 billion against $30.675 billion during July-June (2023-24).

On the other hand, imports into the country also went up by 6.57 percent by growing from $54.779 billion last year to $58.380 billion during the fiscal year 2024-25.

In a separate development, a Temporary Mobile Registration System was launched by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to provide facilitation to overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals visiting the country.

By this system, visitors may register their mobile devices for 120 days during their visit to Pakistan each time.

The process to register is totally free and completely digitised, ensuring seamless connectivity for travellers.

The official Device Registration system (DRS) portal helps visitors register their mobile devices without paying any duties, fees or taxes.