Pakistan’s mobile phone imports drop in last 11 months

ISLAMABAD: The import of mobile phones into Pakistan has witnessed a decrease of 16.31 percent during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the corresponding months of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth US $ 1.356 billion during July-May (2024-25) as compared to the imports of US $ 1.620 billion during July-May (2023-24), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones also dipped by 35.83 percent during the month of May 2025 when compared to the same month of last year.

The import of mobiles into the country during May 2025 was recorded at $ 101.131 million against the exports of $157.592 million in May 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones came down by 19.61 percent during May 2025, as compared to the imports of US $125.103 million during April 2025, according to the data.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandise exports from the country increased by 5.15 percent during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding months of last year.

Exports during July-May (2024-25) were recorded at $29.564 billion against $28.117 billion during July-May (2023-24), according to PBS data.

On the other hand, imports into the country went up by 7.50 percent by growing from $49.815 billion last year to $53.550 billion during the first eleven months of the current year.