Pakistan’s Mohammad Shahzeb Awan recognised as world’s youngest university chancellor

Guinness World Records has officially recognised Mohammad Shahzeb Awan, Chancellor of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), as the world’s youngest male university chancellor.

His achievement marks a proud moment for Pakistan, highlighting the growing contributions of the country’s youth in education and leadership.

Awan leads NIT, a federally chartered institution established under Act No. VI of 2025. The institute operates in academic partnership with Arizona State University (ASU), one of the United States’ most innovative universities. Through this collaboration, NIT aims to introduce American-style teaching, practical learning methods, and modern academic standards in Pakistan.

At 29, Awan credits his journey to personal resilience shaped by the loss of his father 11 years ago. He said the experience strengthened his resolve to work for a better future through education and public service. “Your circumstances don’t define you; your choices do,” he remarked, urging young Pakistanis to stay committed to hard work and self-belief.

NIT offers industry-focused degree programmes designed to equip students with practical skills and access to both local and international opportunities. Its core emphasis lies in student learning, career development, and exposure to global trends.

Awan noted that the world record is not just a personal accomplishment but a message of encouragement for young people across the country. He said age should never be viewed as a limitation, as Pakistan’s youth possess the talent and drive to excel in diverse fields.

Calling this recognition “only the beginning,” he expressed confidence in NIT’s future growth and its role in preparing upcoming generations with quality education, hands-on experience, and the confidence to succeed in tomorrow’s job market.