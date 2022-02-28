Pakistan’s oldest fitness trainer announces to train orphans

With over five good decades spent training teams and individual athletes, who then went on to bag medals and podiums both nationally and internationally, Muhammad Talib has now a reinvigorated vision to train at orphanages. The 86-year-old coach says it’s his wish to live just that long to realize his dream.

Talib has etched a motto that all his cadets now know in letter and in spirit: Be physically fit, nation needs it. He came up with this idea when repeatedly came across the critique Pakistani athletes warranted with their performances on global arenas.

“It’s unequivocally agreed on by sports critics that Pakistani players have talent but they are never fit to the optimum,” said Muhammad Talib when explaining his motivation behind wanting to expend his energies and time in training rookies and professionals alike.

