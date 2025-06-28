Pakistan’s passport secures spot in top 100 with 32 visa-free countries

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s passport has achieved a major milestone by securing a position in the top 100 of the Henley Passport Index 2025 global ranking, ARY News reported.

According to the latest rankings released by Henley & Partners, the Pakistani passport now holds the 100th spot, a substantial leap from its 113th position in 2021, granting visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 32 countries.

Director General of Immigration and Passports, Mustafa Jamal Qazi, congratulated the nation on this achievement, crediting the progress to the unwavering support of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the Secretary of Interior.

Qazi highlighted the introduction of advanced security features in Pakistani passports, including e-passports with contactless NFC chips, which comply with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards. These enhancements have bolstered the passport’s credibility and global mobility.

To further facilitate travelers, Qazi announced that e-gates will soon be operational at all major airports in Pakistan, streamlining immigration processes for e-passport holders. Additionally, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports has eliminated the nationwide passport backlog, ensuring timely processing for applicants.

Modern facilities at passport offices are now efficiently handling applications, significantly improving service delivery.

For overseas Pakistanis, online passport services have been introduced, and the “Passport Fee Asaan” app allows applicants to pay fees in seconds. Qazi also revealed plans for a forthcoming passport app that will enable citizens to apply for passports from the comfort of their homes.

DG Passports stated that with the continued support of the Ministry of Interior, Pakistan’s passport ranking is poised for further improvement.