Pakistan’s pink kit for first South Africa T20I revealed

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled a special pink-themed kit for the first T20I against South Africa, set to take place on October 28, as part of its initiative to raise awareness about breast cancer.

The Pakistan men’s team will set aside their iconic green jerseys and take the field in a pink outfit, symbolising solidarity with breast cancer awareness efforts.

The PCB revealed the striking new look through its official social media platforms, showcasing multiple players donning the pink kits.

“Turning pink for a cause that matters,” the PCB stated on social media.

“Pakistan players to wear pink-themed kits in the first #PAKvSA T20I to raise awareness about breast cancer, as part of the #PINKtober initiative.”

Moreover, South African cricketers, match officials, commentators, and broadcasters will also join the cause by wearing pink ribbons throughout the match.

Pink-branded stumps will be used during the fixture, while awareness messages and visuals will be displayed across the live broadcast.

The initiative is being launched in collaboration with the Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer Trust Hospital, based in Lahore, which will offer free clinical examinations and screenings for visitors on the same day.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed Syed said the campaign reflects the power of cricket to drive social awareness and change.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board takes immense pride in using the power and reach of cricket to create awareness about causes that affect our society,” Syed said.

“Through the Pink Ribbon campaign, we aim to highlight the importance of early detection and regular screening for breast cancer, which can save countless lives.”