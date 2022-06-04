Pakistan’s Pir Hamid Ali makes it to the world art exhibition

Yet another day with another Pakistani making our hearts swell with pride, this time it’s Pir Hamid Ali, an artist from Nowshera who made it to a world art exhibition with his work.

In today’s episode of achievements of Pakistani artists, Pir Hamid Ali, who is a painter from the Kheshgi region of Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been selected by an Italian organization for the International Watercolor Exhibition.

This is not the first time, Ali has brought such an honor to the country, but a third chance to represent Pakistan internationally with his paintings, while he has also claimed several local and international awards to his name.

Ali, who is also an assistant art professor at the Abdul Wali Khan University of Mardan, had been fond of painting since childhood and first made a portrait of his father at the age of 10. Continuing his passion, Ali graduated in fine arts and also received a degree in animation from the National College of Arts.

About the selection, Ali believes that this is a great opportunity for him to promote the culture and tourist attractions of KPK on a global level via his work.

“I prefer to put forward the culture of Pakistan in most of my work to show it to the world,” said Ali when questioned about the subject of his paintings.

Ali further spoke about participating in an online competition conducted by the IWS (International Watercolor Society), which highlighted his work among art lovers internationally, resulting in him getting a spot in the exhibition.

