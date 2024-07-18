Pakistan’s population to double by 2050: Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) report stated that the country’s population is expected to double by 2050 if the current growth rate continues, ARY News reported.

The PBS has released its findings on the 7th Population Census revealing that Pakistan’s population growth rate is the highest in the region.

The report also found that 21.26 million Afghans, Bangladeshis, and other foreigners are living in Pakistan, while 8.7 million Hindus, Christians, and people of other religions are residing in the country.

Furthermore, 2.53 million children between the ages of 5-16 are out of school, and 3.10% of the population is comprised of people with disabilities.

The literacy rate in Pakistan is 61%, with males at 68% and females at 53%. The report also highlights that 79% of the population is under the age of 40, with 40.56% under the age of 15 and 26% between the ages of 15-29.

In terms of marital status, the report reveals that 29.75% of individuals are unmarried, 65.97% are married, 3.78% are widowed, 0.35% are divorced, and 0.15% are separated.

Earlier, a key UN report placed Pakistan, whose current population is over 245 million, in the group of countries whose population is expected to increase through 2054 and could potentially peak in the second half of the century or later.

According to the current projects in the UN’s World Population Prospects 2024 report, Pakistan will reach its peak population in 2092 of 404.68 million people.

It said that Pakistan’s population is expected to surpass that of Indonesia in 2048 when it will reach 331.29 million.