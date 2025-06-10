Pakistan’s post-Hajj flight operation starts today

JEDDAH: The post-Hajj flight operation is set to begin today (June 10) with the maiden flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) PK-732 carrying 307 pilgrims.

Talking to APP, Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs Dr Syed Ata Ur Rehman said that the first flight would depart from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah at 8:50 PM (local time) and was scheduled to arrive at Islamabad International Airport at 3:50 AM on June 11, Wednesday. The second flight SV-3722 will reach Islamabad at 9:10 am.

Similarly, the third flight will land in Lahore at 11:50 am on June 11, the fourth Hajj flight will land in Islamabad at 12:10 pm on June 11, the fifth flight will reach Multan at 12:35 pm, while the sixth flight will reach Karachi at 1:35 pm the Civil Aviation Authority sources said. The seventh flight of pilgrims will arrive in Lahore at 2:30 pm.

The first post-Hajj flight from Madinah, PK-7030 would depart for Lahore on June 12 at 3:30 PM, carrying approximately 307 pilgrims and is expected to arrive in Lahore at 10:30 PM.

The Hajj operation will end on July 10 with last flight PK-7094 carrying approximately 437 Hujjaj on board from Madinah to Islamabad at 12:30 pm.

During this one month, 88,390 pilgrims under the government scheme will be brought back home through 342 flights. National flag carrier, private and Saudi airlines will participate in this Hajj flight operation so that the return of pilgrims can be made timely and safe.

Dr Syed Ata Ur Rehman said over 115,000 Pakistanis fulfilled the sacred obligation of Hajj under both government and private schemes this year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Hajj Mission has made elaborate arrangements for smooth transportation of Hujjaj back to their country, he added.