Pakistan's poverty rate hikes by 7% in last four years: WB

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Sep 23, 2025
    • -
  • 174 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 1 min
Pakistan's poverty rate hikes by 7% in last four years: WB
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment