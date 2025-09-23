Pakistan's poverty rate hikes by 7% in last four years: WB

ISLAMABAD: The poverty rate has increased by seven percent in Pakistan during last four years according to a report released by the World Bank.

The World Bank’s country director Pakistan Ms. Bolormaa Amgaabazar in a press briefing said that the poverty rate in the country has reached to 25.3 percent as hike recorded in the poverty rate in recent years.

“The poverty rate was 18.3 percent in Pakistan in Year 2021-2022, which soared to 24.8% in Year 2022-2023. The poverty rate further enhanced to 25.3 percent in year 2023-2024,” according to the World Bank report.

According to the report, the poverty rate was declining by 3 percent in the country per annum up to the Year 2015. “Frome 2015 to 2018 poverty rate decreased by one percent yearly.

The World Bank said that the country’s poverty rate started increasing after 2020.

“The income increased by only two to three percent from Year 2011-2021,” according to the report.

The poverty rate in the country decreasing with agriculture and other sources of income, the report said.