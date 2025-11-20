Pakistan’s Rashid Naseem sets two more Guinness World Records

Pakistan’s Rashid Naseem and his daughter Fatima Naseem have added three more records to their tally on Guinness World Records Day.

20 November is marked as Guinness World Records Day, an annual celebration of record-breaking. It is a day when people around the world attempt to break and set new world records.

Rashid Naseem holds the highest number of world records for Pakistan, while Fatima Naseem leads the country in the female category.

Fatima set a new record by holding eggs in both hands and bursting balloons. She was tasked with bursting 70 balloons in 30 seconds, which she surpassed, popping 76 without breaking any eggs.

Rashid Naseem achieved a record by breaking 42 marble tiles with a shin against the target of 35. His second record involved bursting two balloons simultaneously using dual nunchaku.

For the unversed, Guinness World Records also highlighted their achievements on its official page as part of the 70th anniversary celebrations, releasing a special message and a performance video that has crossed 100,000 views.

Rashid Naseem has previously showcased his skills in Italy, Germany, Spain, Korea, China, Singapore, and Romania.

He remains the only Pakistani consistently representing the country internationally without government support.