Pakistan’s relations with other countries ‘getting stronger’: foreign minister

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Saturday reaffirmed that Pakistan was pursuing pro-active diplomacy and its relations with other countries were ‘getting stronger’ as the government looks to boost foreign direct investment through Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad after second session of the two-day proceedings of the civil-military SIFC, the foreign minister noted that the caretaker government was taking steps to remove the problems of foreign investors, adding that SIFC’s key objective was addressing investors’ problems.

Terming the European Union (EU) as Pakistan’s “important partner”, he said the country’s trade with all the countries increased during recent months. “Trade with the United States (US) increased by $3 billion”, he added.

FM Jilani further said that Pakistan’s ties with the regional and the international community were getting stronger. “Pakistan’s defence, political and economic relations with the world are improving,” he added.

He also said the country’s relations with China were very strong and ties with the United States are witnessing positive trajectory. “Pakistan also enjoys good relations with Saudi Arabia, Middle East, GCC, South Asian and Central Asian countries,” he added.

The caretaker minister announced that Look Africa Policy has been formulated and Pakistan’s relations with African countries will be further enhanced.

“Steps are being taken to solve the problems of international investors,” he said, adding that long-term visas will be provided to the investors.

On his part, Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti said that a significant business-friendly visa policy was introduced, aiming to promote investment and stimulate economic growth.

He said that, under the revised policy, the visa process has been streamlined to be more business-friendly, facilitating foreign investors in establishing businesses within the country.

Additionally, visas will be issued with greater ease to individuals associated with business entities, and recommendations from bodies like the Chamber of Commerce will also be considered.

Jawad Sohrab Malik, in his remarks, said a cell will be established in collaboration with the Interior Ministry where issues related to the overseas Pakistanis will be solved.

‘New easy visa regime for businessmen’

Earlier, caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar – in a video statement – announced a new easy visa regime for foreign businessmen desiring to visit Pakistan.

According to one of the decisions, he said those foreign businessmen who want to visit Pakistan would get easy visas based on a document from their country or international business organizations.

Pakistani missions would issue visas to foreign businessmen based on that single document, he said adding that the new visa regime would make Pakistan a country open for business.

The prime minister said besides if Pakistan’s chambers of business or business organizations issue a document to a foreign businessman, easy visas would also be issued to them.

People who work in mid-sized and large businesses could also avail this facility of visa, he added.

He expressed the hope that under this new visa regime, Pakistan would enter a new phase of business and economy.

SIFC meeting

The second session was arranged to seek input from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Information Technology & Telecommunications, National Food Security & Research, and Water Resources for improving the business and investment climate in the Country.

The meeting was chaired by the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and attended by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir, Federal Cabinet, Provincial Chief Ministers and high-level government officials.

Ministries presented comprehensive plans, covering milestones, timelines and solutions to overcome major challenges.

During the meeting today, PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar directed the ministries to optimally utilise the short interim period for a positive contribution while also initiating medium and long-term policy interventions.

Meanwhile, COAS Gen Asim Munir pledged unwavering support of the Pakistan Army to backstop the government’s efforts for “economic revival” of the country.

The committee unanimously decided to take all decisions in the larger interest of the country and deal with the menace of smuggling, hoarding and market manipulations with iron hands through an elaborate enforcement mechanism, read the statement.

‘Tax system is being digitised’

Taking over the presser, Caretaker Minister for Information Technology Dr Umar Saif said that the government was digitising the tax system, adding that it will help document the economy.

“IT sector can play a vital role in boosting the country’s exports,” the caretaker minister said, adding that his ministry may auction 5G in the next 10 months.

“Freelancing facility will be created for 0.5 million people,” he said, claiming that foreign reserves worth $1.5 would be brought into the country by creating a digital platform.

The minister further said that they would shift the economy to a “cashless” system.

He announced that Pakistan has started production of smartphones, adding, “50 million sets have already been made.”