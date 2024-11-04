Pakistan’s reliance on imports from Iran increases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s reliance on imports from its neighbouring Iran increased significantly after witnessing a rise of 38 percent (pc), ARY News reported on Monday.
In a separate development, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar emphasised that the government’s actions regarding the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline would prioritise national interests and deter any external interference.
The deputy prime, to a query regarding Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline, said Pakistan, as a sovereign country, would take decisions in the best national interests and would not allow interference into its international obligations.
In the visit, both countries reiterated the importance of cooperation in the energy domain, including trade in electricity, power transmission lines and Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline Project.